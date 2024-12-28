UPDATE: Four Brothers Charged and Four Guns Recovered After High-Speed Chase and Crash

UPDATE 12/27/2024: A fourth individual, identified as Deondre Maceo Straughn, 18, of Saint Inigoes, has been arrested following an incident on November 28, 2024, involving multiple firearms violations and a high-speed police chase that ended in a crash.

Deondre Maceo Straughn joins his brothers, Tireke Allen Straughn, 21, Tywon Deontae Straughn, 23, both of Saint Inigoes, and Howard Anthony Straughn Jr., 25, of Easton, who were previously arrested.

On the evening of November 28, 2024, officers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police Southern Region were conducting routine patrols in St. Inigoes State Forest after hearing multiple gunshots. The forest was closed to the public at the time, and officers later attempted to stop a vehicle registered to Tywon Straughn. The vehicle fled at high speed but overturned on Beachville Road, leaving its four occupants injured.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene:

Sig Sauer P320, 9mm pistol – found outside the passenger side front door.

Sig Sauer P365, 9mm pistol – discovered outside the driver’s side front door under vehicle debris.

Glock 19, 9mm pistol – recovered inside the overturned vehicle.

Angstadt Arms .45 ACP SBR (short-barreled rifle) – equipped with a Gemtech Suppressor, found between the vehicle’s seats.

Authorities determined that Deondre Straughn was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior juvenile adjudication of a disqualifying crime.

Charges for all four brothers:

Tireke Allen Straughn, 21, of Saint Inigoes

Handgun in a vehicle

Loaded handgun in a vehicle

Handgun on a person

Loaded handgun on a person

Possession of a firearm in a state forest

Illegally entering state lands

Target shooting in a non-designated area

Tywon Deontae Straughn, 23, of Saint Inigoes

Handgun in a vehicle

Loaded handgun in a vehicle

Handgun on a person

Loaded handgun on a person

Possession of a firearm in a state forest

Illegally entering state lands

Target shooting in a non-designated area

Negligent driving

Reckless driving

Attempt to elude police in an official vehicle by failing to stop

Howard Anthony Straughn Jr., 25, of Easton

Handgun in a vehicle

Loaded handgun in a vehicle

Handgun on a person

Loaded handgun on a person

Possession of a firearm in a state forest

Illegally entering state lands

Deondre Maceo Straughn, 18, of Saint Inigoes

Handgun in a vehicle

Loaded handgun in a vehicle

Handgun on a person

Loaded handgun on a person

Possession of a firearm in a state forest

Illegally entering state lands

Target shooting in a non-designated area

Possession of ammunition while prohibited

Illegal discharge of a firearm on state land

Engaging in conduct creating a substantial risk of death or serious injury

Possession of a rifle after a felony conviction

Possession of regulated firearms after a felony conviction

Littering in a state forest

Each brother faces charges related to firearm possession and illegal activity on state lands, while Tywon and Deondre face additional charges for their actions during and after the pursuit.

