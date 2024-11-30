Police Investigating One Shot in Great Mills, One in Custody With Gun Recovered

On Friday, November 29, 2024, at approximately 8:25 p.m., police responded to the 45000 block of Military Lane in Great Mills, for the reported suspicious incident.

The 911 caller advised a male wearing a long dark trench coat and wearing something over his face which was covering the residence doors peephole. The subject then began moving the doorknob with the caller stating they believed the subject was going to break in.

A short time later, the 911 caller then advised the subject attempted to kick in the door.

Police arrived on the scene to find an apparent gunshot victim and requested medical personnel to the scene.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and requested a helicopter for an unknown aged male with injuries to the face along with one gunshot wound to the upper-body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center.

One firearm was recovered on the scene and one person is in custody.

Police continue to investigate and updates will be provided when they become available.