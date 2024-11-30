Police Make Arrest After Home Invasion in Great Mills

UPDATE 11/30/2024: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Robert Eric Hyatt Jr., 38, of Fort Washington, following a 911 report of a home invasion on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Deputies from the Patrol Division responded to the 45000 block of Military Lane after receiving a call from the victim, who reported that a male suspect was attempting to enter his residence forcibly. During the 911 call, a loud disturbance was heard as the suspect forced his way into the home.

Upon arrival, deputies entered the residence, where the suspect surrendered without incident. A search revealed that Hyatt was carrying a 9mm handgun, brass knuckles, and a large knife, and he was wearing body armor.

The victim was found on the balcony of the residence, suffering from a laceration to the head and a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to an area hospital by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

Hyatt faces ten charges, including attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wearing bulletproof armor in the commission of a violent crime, concealing a dangerous weapon, and related burglary offenses.

He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

The case is now being handled by the Criminal Investigations Division, with Detective Benjamin Raley serving as the lead investigator. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Raley at 301-475-4200, ext. 8076, or via email at [email protected].

The charges against Hyatt include:

Attempted First-Degree Murder (Felony)

Attempted Second-Degree Murder (Felony)

First-Degree Assault (Felony)

Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor)

Home Invasion (Felony)

Third-Degree Burglary (Felony)

Fourth-Degree Burglary (Misdemeanor)

Wearing Bulletproof Armor (Misdemeanor)

Firearm Use in a Felony Violent Crime (Misdemeanor)

Concealing a Dangerous Weapon (Misdemeanor)

11/29/2024: On Friday, November 29, 2024, at approximately 8:25 p.m., police responded to the 45000 block of Military Lane in Great Mills, for the reported suspicious incident.

The 911 caller advised a male wearing a long dark trench coat and wearing something over his face which was covering the residence doors peephole. The subject then began moving the doorknob with the caller stating they believed the subject was going to break in.

A short time later, the 911 caller then advised the subject attempted to kick in the door.

Police arrived on the scene to find an apparent gunshot victim and requested medical personnel to the scene.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene and requested a helicopter for an unknown aged male with injuries to the face along with one gunshot wound to the upper-body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center.

One firearm was recovered on the scene and one person is in custody.

Police continue to investigate and updates will be provided when they become available.