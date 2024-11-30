UPDATE: Video Footage Captures Home Invasion in St. Mary’s County; Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder

UPDATE 11/2/2024: Robert Eric Hyatt Jr., 38, of Fort Washington, has been arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including attempted first-degree murder, after an alleged violent home invasion in St. Mary’s County.

On November 29, 2024, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a home invasion at an apartment on Military Lane in Great Mills.

The victim, identified in court documents as a 30-year-old male, contacted 911 to report that a man was at his door, obscuring the peephole. He told dispatchers he believed the man was trying to enter his apartment.

According to investigators, the man forced his way inside, yelling demands for money to be sent via Apple Pay or Cash App. The victim can be heard on the call yelling that the suspect had the wrong house.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim injured with a significant head laceration and a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim had managed to retreat to his apartment’s balcony, where he informed deputies that the intruder was still inside and armed.

Officers entered the apartment and found the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Robert Eric Hyatt, standing inside wearing a long trench coat. Hyatt was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun, brass knuckles, and a large knife. He was also wearing body armor under his clothing.

Hyatt surrendered without resistance and was taken into custody. Investigators reviewed doorbell camera footage from the victim’s apartment, which allegedly shows Hyatt entering the residence. The footage also reportedly shows Hyatt pulling a handgun from his coat before putting it away.

Inside the apartment, officers recovered a spent 9mm shell casing and the handgun, identified as a Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Plus, registered to Hyatt.

Brown was airlifted to Capital Regional Medical Center by a Maryland State Police helicopter. His injuries, including the gunshot wound and head trauma, required emergency medical attention.

After his arrest, Hyatt was transported to the St. Mary’s County District Three Station for processing and questioning. According to court documents, Hyatt invoked his Miranda rights and declined to speak further with detectives during questioning.

Investigators reviewed the video footage and physical evidence from the scene to corroborate the events leading to the charges.

Hyatt has been charged with the following offenses:

1. Attempted First-Degree Murder

2. Attempted Second-Degree Murder

3. First-Degree Assault

4. Second-Degree Assault

5. Home Invasion

6. Third-Degree Burglary

7. Fourth-Degree Burglary

8. Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony/Crime of Violence

9. Wearing Bulletproof Armor in the Commission of a Crime of Violence

10. Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Weapon

On November 30, 2024, Hyatt appeared before a District Court Commissioner, waived his right to an attorney, and was ordered to be held without bond. His bail review hearing is scheduled for December 2, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

