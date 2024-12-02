Town of La Plata Prepares to Shine with “Light Up La Plata” Contest

The Town of La Plata is lighting up the holiday season with its beloved “Light Up La Plata” contest, inviting residents and businesses to showcase their festive spirit.

Registration is open through December 4, 2024, for those within the town limits eager to compete for the best-decorated displays.

Participants can enter one of several categories, including Business/Organization, Residential–Classic Holiday, Residential–Best Inflatables, Residential–Best Light Show, and Condos/Apartments (for window, door, or balcony decorations visible from the street).

Online voting will run from December 9 to December 15, 2024, on the Town of La Plata’s website. Winners will be announced by December 18, bringing recognition and cheer to the most creative entries.

For more details or to register, contact Special Events Coordinator Colleen Wilson at [email protected] or call 301-934-8421. Let’s make this holiday season brighter than ever!

Register now by clicking here!

