UPDATE: D.C. Man Arrested for Murder of Anti-Gun Violence Advocate Outside PG County Restaurant

UPDATE 12/4/2024: The suspect wanted for a fatal shooting early Saturday morning outside of a restaurant is in custody. He’s 35-year-old Terrelle Robert Bailey of Washington, DC. He’s charged with fatally shooting 33-year-old Cornelius McDonald of Upper Marlboro.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim at approximately 12:45 am on November 30, 2024. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 9600 block of Lottsford Court in the Largo area.

Through various investigative techniques, Bailey was identified as the suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were both customers at the restaurant and got into an argument prior to the fatal shooting outside of the business. They were not known to each other prior to this incident.

According to court documents, surveillance video and witnesses statements showed the victim, McDonald, and suspect, Bailey, were both patrons of the restaurant when a verbal argument occurred which escalated and began disturbing other patrons. Prince George’s County Police Officers who were working secondary employment at the restaurant escorted Bailey outside.

After McDonald paid his check and walked outside, Bailey was waiting and began to argue again when Bailey pulled out a handgun and shot McDonald multiple times.

Bailey is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0071514.



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting outside of the Jasper’s Restaurant located at 9640 Lottsford Road, early Saturday morning. The victim is 33-year-old Cornelius McDonald of Upper Marlboro.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim at approximately 12:45 am on November 30, 2024. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to identify and arrest the suspect who fled the scene. Preliminarily, detectives are looking into whether the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com , the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0071514.

Statement from Council Member Wala Blegay “The tragic shooting outside Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo has deeply shaken our county. We lost a beloved leader, Cornelius Neal McDonald, a longtime community member who attended Largo High School and whose dedication to uplifting others has left a lasting legacy. My heart goes out to his family, friends, the Largo High School community, and all those mourning this senseless act of violence.

I have spoken with law enforcement, and they assured me that their investigation is well underway. I thank them for their diligence in seeking justice for Neal and ensuring accountability.

Gun violence has no place in Prince George’s County. This tragedy underscores the urgent need for stronger safety measures, conflict resolution programs, and partnerships to prevent such incidents. I will work to strengthen policies that promote safety in our community spaces.

Let us come together to honor Neal’s memory by standing united against violence and supporting one another during this difficult time. We can and must build a safer, stronger Prince George’s County.”

