Lexington Park Man Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

On November 27, 2024, John F. Dorsey, a 36, of Lexington Park, was arrested after a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County led to the discovery of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, Deputy Joseph Senatore of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop after observing a gold Toyota Camry fail to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of Pacific Drive and Columbus Drive in Lexington Park. The stop occurred in the vicinity of Pegg Road and Ronald Drive. The driver of the vehicle and Dorsey, who was a passenger, were questioned during the traffic stop.

During the stop, a K-9 unit was requested to conduct a narcotics sniff of the vehicle. The K-9 unit provided a positive alert, indicating the potential presence of controlled dangerous substances. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a glass smoking device with white powdery residue suspected to be cocaine located in the center console. Additionally, a rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine was found in the rear passenger seat. After this, Dorsey was searched. In his right sock, authorities found a folded lottery ticket containing a clear plastic bag with a green leafy substance identified as synthetic cannabinoid, commonly referred to as “K2.” In his left sock, a folded $1 bill containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was discovered.

Dorsey was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia under

During his initial appearance on the day of the arrest, Dorsey waived his right to an attorney but was deemed eligible for public defender services. His bail was set at $2,000 as an unsecured personal bond, which he later posted.