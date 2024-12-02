Lexington Park Woman Arrested After Handgun Found During Traffic Stop

On November 27, 2024, Rayshona T. Jones, 35, of Lexington Park, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Investigation Division near Willows Road in Lexington Park.

During the traffic stop, officers asked Jones, who was the front-seat passenger in a 2017 Hyundai Genesis, to exit the vehicle as they executed a search warrant.

When questioned, Jones admitted that she had a handgun in her purse, which was located on the passenger side floorboard.

The firearm, a black and pink Glock 43X loaded with ten rounds, was recovered during the search.

Jones stated that the firearm was registered to her and that she had an active wear-and-carry permit; however, authorities later confirmed that while the gun was registered, she did not have a valid permit to carry the firearm.

Following the discovery, Jones was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where she was charged with multiple firearm-related offenses.

She faces three misdemeanor charges: carrying a loaded handgun on her person, carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and carrying a handgun on her person. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

Jones was released on her own recognizance after her initial appearance before a judicial officer.