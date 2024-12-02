Firefighters from Maryland and Virginia Respond to Large Boat Fire in Colonial Beach

On Sunday, December 1, 2024, at approximately 12:50 p.m., firefighters from Virginia, Maryland and NDW Dahlgren responded to the 1700 block of Castlewood Drive in Colonial Beach, VA, for the report of multiple boats on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 30 foot boat on fire threatening other boats and the dock.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire to the single boat, preventing its spread to adjacent boats and the nearby docks.

No injuries were reported and firefighters operated on the scene for over an hour

The successful management of the incident was the result of a coordinated effort between Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Naval District Washington (NDW) Dahlgren, King George County (Va) Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, Westmoreland County Department of Emergency Services, and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department/Boat 5.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

