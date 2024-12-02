Suttler Post Farm’s 6th Annual Holiday Open House Fundraiser For Hospice Of St. Mary’s Set for December 14th and 15th, 2024

The community is warmly invited to Suttler Post Farm’s 6th Annual Holiday Open House, taking place on December 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Suttler Post Farm.

This cherished event will benefit Hospice of St. Mary’s, offering a festive celebration for a meaningful cause.

This year’s open house will feature over 30 craft and goods vendors, food trucks, pony rides, raffle baskets, a bake sale, and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the event will go toward enhancing the hospice house in Callaway, including outdoor patio furniture, sunshades, and other critical upgrades.

A highlight of the event is a special partnership with Guy Distributing to showcase the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales. Guests will have the rare opportunity to see 18 magnificent Clydesdales in one location, making it a perfect outing for families and friends.

Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales has been a steadfast supporter of Hospice of St. Mary’s, donating more than $175,000 over the past five years. Wayne Mast, the farm’s owner, shared his heartfelt motivation for hosting the event. Having both parents benefit from hospice care, Mast aims to bring joy to the community while supporting vital services for others.

Admission to the event is $10 per person, with all proceeds benefiting Hospice of St. Mary’s. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those who wish to contribute further to the success of this event.

Mark your calendars for this enjoyable and meaningful occasion. Come out, celebrate the season, and support a cause that makes a difference in the lives of many.

