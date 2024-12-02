Calvert County Sheriff Deputies Gifted Guardian Angel Safety Devices

On November 25 and 27, 2024, eighty patrol deputies and district supervisors within the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Patrol Division were presented with Guardian Angel Safety Devices by Honor the Blue, a Calvert County-based non-profit corporation.

The Guardian Angel, a wearable electronic device, has several safety features for Patrol Deputies, including a bright red and blue LED strobe light visible from up to three miles away, day or night. It also has a runtime of up to 60 hours before the unit may be quickly recharged using a USB-C cable.

The units are distributed by SafeWear, Inc., a nationally recognized provider of safety gear for first responders.



CCSO Chaplain Dave Mohler, founder, and Executive Director of Honor the Blue, stated, “These safety devices are given to CCSO Patrol Deputies and supervisors at Thanksgiving because we are indeed thankful for the men and women within our community who stand upon the Thin Blue Line.

We hope and pray that the Guardian Angel devices will provide another layer of protection to our law enforcement Patrol Deputies to help ensure that each of them completes his or her shift and arrives home safely.”

Sheriff Ricky Cox expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are incredibly thankful to Chaplain Mohler and Honor The Blue for their generosity and continued support of our deputies. These Guardian Angel devices are a thoughtful gift that enhances the safety of our team. Our deputies are the best around, and they work tirelessly to protect and serve our community. It’s heartening to see their efforts recognized in such a meaningful way.”

Honor The Blue exists to support, encourage, and celebrate the dedicated men and women who serve as police officers.

For more information about how Honor The Blue supports, encourages, and celebrates our CCSO deputies, Correctional Deputies, and Maryland State Troopers, and to learn how you may become a supporting partner of Honor The Blue, please visit honortheblue.us

