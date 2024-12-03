Chesapeake Beach Woman Convicted of Animal Cruelty for Operating Illegal Rescue

Marliana A. Zahedi-Mullis, 31, of Chesapeake Beach, was convicted on December 2, 2024, in the District Court for Calvert County for charges related to animal cruelty and neglect. The conviction follows a May 2024 investigation by Calvert County Animal Control into conditions at her residence, where she was operating an unlicensed animal rescue, “3 Acres Rescue.”

Authorities discovered 73 dogs in Zahedi-Mullis’s Breezy Point Road residence during a search warrant execution led by Animal Control with assistance from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The dogs were found in stacked cages saturated with urine and feces, many without access to clean food or water. Investigators noted several dogs in need of immediate veterinary care due to untreated wounds or severe matting.

The investigation also revealed hazardous living conditions within the home, which was described as “unlivable,” with clutter, animal waste, and an overwhelming ammonia odor permeating the residence.

Zahedi-Mullis pleaded guilty to five counts of animal neglect and one count of animal cruelty related to hoarding. Judge Michelle R. Saunders sentenced her to 150 days of incarceration, which was suspended, and placed her on three years of probation. As a condition of her probation, Zahedi-Mullis is prohibited from conducting any animal rescue operations at her residence and must comply with routine inspections by Calvert County Animal Control.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Monte. State’s Attorney Robert Harvey commended Calvert County Animal Control for their thorough investigation and efforts to secure the conviction. “Their work highlights the importance of protecting vulnerable animals from neglect and abuse,” Harvey said.

Many of the rescued animals have since been adopted or placed in foster care, according to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter. Zahedi-Mullis’s family expressed intent to address the issues highlighted by the investigation, with her attorney, Oleg Fastovsky, stating that she “intended to help animals but became overwhelmed.”