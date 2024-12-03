Two Women Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Calvert County

A routine traffic stop in Calvert County on November 17, 2024, led to the arrest of two women, Lisa Diane Dilley, 58, of Chesapeake Beach, and Holly Nicole Sweeney, 50, of Saint Leonard. Both women face charges related to possession of controlled dangerous substances.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy First Class Hendrickson observed a silver Nissan Altima with Virginia plates failing to maintain its lane on Prince Frederick Boulevard. After pulling the vehicle over near Elizabeth Drive, the deputy noticed suspicious behavior from the driver and passenger, later identified as Sweeney and Dilley, respectively. The vehicle swerved erratically, and the passenger was seen reaching toward the floor.

Upon speaking with the occupants, the deputy noted Sweeney appeared nervous and visibly shaken. A narcotics detection dog was deployed, and the search revealed illegal substances in the car and personal belongings. Sweeney reportedly admitted to purchasing Oxycodone in Brandywine earlier that day.

Holly Nicole Sweeney:

Found in possession of six Oxycodone pills and two Suboxone strips in her purse.

Suboxone is a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, while Oxycodone is classified as Schedule II.

Lisa Diane Dilley:

Found with a bag containing seven Oxycodone pills in a purse located on the passenger-side floorboard, where she had been observed reaching.

Holly Nicole Sweeney was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Oxycodone and Suboxone).

Lisa Diane Dilley was charged with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Oxycodone).

Both women were released on their own recognizance.

