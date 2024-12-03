One Injured After Vehicle Strikes Wentworth Nursery Greenhouse, Police Investigating

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at approximately 3:21 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Wentworth Nursery located at 41170 Oakville Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision involving a structure, entrapment, and hazardous materials.

Multiple 911 callers reported a white pickup truck ran the red light at Three Notch Road and Albert Wood Road, before travelling off the roadway onto the Wentworth Nursery Property and struck a greenhouse and the structures propane heating gas line. Multiple 911 callers also advised the operator was possibly impaired and was trapped in the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle into the structure with a gas line actively leaking, with no entrapment and reported the operator as GOA (gone on arrival).

Firefighters secured the gas utilities, extinguished a small fire underneath of the vehicle and began searching for the male operator, who was located a short time later.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the patient and transported them to an area hospital with minor/non-life threatening injuries.

State Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

