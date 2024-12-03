Armed Robbery Suspects Fleeing from Virginia in Stolen Car Cause Serious Crash in Charles County

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at approximately 3:46 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an armed robbery which occurred at a business in King George County, Virginia.

The King George County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, which was later reported stolen, and a pursuit ensued crossing the Nice-Middleton Memorial Bridge into Maryland, where Maryland Transportation Authority Police joined to assist.

The suspect continued to flee north on Crain Hwy. towards La Plata, where CCSO and La Plata Police Department officers successfully deployed stop sticks which the suspect struck.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect struck a citizen’s vehicle traveling on Crain Highway near Charles Street, disabling both vehicles.

Officers quickly secured the scene and began to provide aid to the vehicle occupants.

One suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the second suspect was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The citizen whose vehicle was struck was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and in accordance with Maryland law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Division was notified and assumed the investigation.