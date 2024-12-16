UPDATE: Juvenile Suspect Dies from Injuries After Serious Crash in Charles County While Fleeing in Stolen Car

UPDATE 12/16/2024: The involved officers have been identified as La Plata Police Department Police Officer First Class Jacob Shuar, a 2-year veteran, and Corporal Tommy Johnston, a 20-year veteran.

Both officers are assigned to the Patrol Division. The Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy is identified as Corporal Katie Bottorf, a 9-year veteran assigned to the Patrol Division.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General was notified of the death of the juvenile passenger critically injured in the police-involved vehicle collision on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, in La Plata, Charles County, Maryland.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Thursday, December 5, 2024. In accordance with juvenile privacy laws, the name of the decedent will not be released. The IID began investigating the circumstances leading up to this collision on December 3, in accordance with the IID’s authority to investigate incidents of civilians suffering injuries likely to result in death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on December 3, 2024, deputies with the King George County Sheriff’s Office (KGSO) were pursuing a blue Kia for an alleged robbery that took place in King George, Virginia.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the La Plata Police Department (LPPD) were notified of the pursuit as it entered Maryland. In response, one CCSO deputy and two LPPD officers moved into stationary positions with their emergency lights activated at different points along Robert Crain Highway (Rt. 301) and deployed tire deflation devices.

The Kia struck the tire deflation devices and continued driving at estimated speeds of over 100 miles per hour. None of the Maryland officers used their cruisers to pursue the Kia. The pursuit ended in the 6600 block of Robert Crain Highway (Rt. 301) at approximately 4:06 a.m., when the Kia collided with an uninvolved civilian vehicle as it traveled through the intersection at Port Tobacco Road.

Officers rendered aid to the occupants of both vehicles until EMS arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. The Kia’s driver and front seat passenger – both juveniles – were transported to a local hospital where the juvenile driver remains in critical condition.

The driver of the uninvolved civilian vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured. The involved officers were equipped with body-worn cameras.



On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at approximately 3:46 a.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an armed robbery which occurred at a business in King George County, Virginia.

The King George County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle, which was later reported stolen, and a pursuit ensued crossing the Nice-Middleton Memorial Bridge into Maryland, where Maryland Transportation Authority Police joined to assist.

The suspect continued to flee north on Crain Hwy. towards La Plata, where CCSO and La Plata Police Department officers successfully deployed stop sticks which the suspect struck.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect struck a citizen’s vehicle traveling on Crain Highway near Charles Street, disabling both vehicles.

Officers quickly secured the scene and began to provide aid to the vehicle occupants.

One suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the second suspect was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The citizen whose vehicle was struck was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and in accordance with Maryland law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office Independent Investigations Division was notified and assumed the investigation.