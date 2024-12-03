Temple Hills Man Arrested for Loaded Handgun and Fleeing Police in Calvert County

On November 24, 2024, a traffic stop in Calvert County lead to the arrest of Jamil Joseph Neal, 22, of Temple Hills.

Neal is now facing charges including carrying a loaded handgun, illegal possession of ammunition, obstructing and hindering law enforcement, and resisting arrest, according to court documents.

The incident began around 8:19 PM when officers, including Deputy Fleenor of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, responded to 3135 Cox Road in Chesapeake Beach for an intoxicated driver investigation. Neal, identified as a passenger in the stopped vehicle, was released after initial questioning. However, subsequent actions by Neal prompted further law enforcement response.

Deputy Fleenor noted Neal’s history with weapons charges and observed behavior indicating he might be searching for a discarded firearm. K9 units deployed to the scene located a Glock 19 handgun, ammunition, and magazine parts near the property. The firearm’s location correlated with where Neal had been seated during the traffic stop.

Deputies attempting to detain Neal reported he fled the scene on foot. A struggle ensued during his apprehension, leading to additional charges of resisting arrest. Neal was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center after complaining of injuries and later booked into the Calvert County Detention Center.

Neal faces the following charges:

Carrying a loaded handgun on his person

Illegal possession of ammunition

Resisting arrest

Neal initially appeared before a District Court Commissioner on November 24, 2024, and was held without bond. During a bail review hearing the following day, Judge Michelle R. Saunders granted Neal release on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.

