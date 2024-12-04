Fort Washington Man Arrested on Multiple Offenses Following Lexington Park Incident

Andre Timothy Green, 35, of Fort Washington, was arrested after an altercation at a residence in Lexington Park, on November 25, 2024.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred at a home on the 46800 block of Flower Drive and involved multiple individuals, according to court records and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic assault at the residence. Upon arrival, deputies found that Green had allegedly assaulted a female homeowner during an argument. Green, who reportedly does not live at the residence, had been brought there earlier in the day by his grandmother to facilitate a childcare exchange. The situation led a verbal argument and later a physical confrontation, according to police reports.

Deputies noted that Green left the residence at the homeowner’s request following the initial argument. However, shortly after officers departed, another 911 call was received reporting a fight in progress at the same location. When deputies returned, Green was allegedly attempting to force entry into the home.

Witnesses and police reports describe Green kicking the front door in an effort to gain entry. When unsuccessful, he allegedly used a folding chair to break the front window of the residence. Witness accounts indicated that Green then attempted to climb through the broken window. A neighbor intervened, subduing Green until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

During the struggle to prevent Green from entering, one woman reportedly tried to pull him away but was pushed to the ground. Police later observed dirt on her clothing, corroborating her account. Officers also confirmed that the damage to the home’s window was valued at approximately $800.

During the arrest, deputies found a glass smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue on Green. The substance was identified as cocaine. Police noted that Green refused to cooperate during his arrest, making it impossible to conduct a post-arrest interview.

Andre Timothy Green faces the following charges:

Burglary – Third Degree

Burglary – Fourth Degree

Malicious Destruction of Property

Second-Degree Assault

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Green appeared for a bail review hearing on November 27, 2024, and was ordered held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 26, 2024, at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown.