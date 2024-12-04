Avenue Man Faces Second-Degree Assault Charges in St. Mary’s County

Joseph Franklin Burch, 27, of Avenue, has been charged with second-degree assault following an incident on July 28, 2024, according to court documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

The charge stems from an alleged altercation at the defendant’s residence on Burch Road. According to the statement of charges filed by Trooper McLean of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, Burch and the victim, identified as his younger brother, engaged in a heated argument over the handling of a small dog. The defendant reportedly accused the victim of animal abuse, which escalated to Burch spitting in the victim’s face and delivering a headbutt.

The victim, a 25-year-old male, told authorities he has a compromised immune system and heart failure, expressing concerns that the defendant’s actions could have severe health consequences. No visible injuries were observed by responding officers.

Burch was summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry on October 11, 2024. However, he failed to appear, prompting the issuance of a bench warrant by Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser. The warrant was served on November 23, 2024, and Burch was released on his own recognizance the same day. A trial is scheduled for December 30, 2024, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

Burch, who initially waived his right to an attorney at his initial appearance, later qualified for representation by the Public Defender’s Office. On November 26, 2024, motions were filed for a speedy trial and discovery requests.

Burch faces a single charge of second-degree assault.