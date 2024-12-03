South Carolina Man Charged with Stealing $10,646 Worth of Equipment from Lowe’s in La Plata

The La Plata Police Department has charged Christopher Ralph Sims, 35, of Sumter, South Carolina, with theft following an incident at a Lowe’s store on Rosewick Road in La Plata on September 22, 2024.

According to court documents, Sims is accused of stealing a flatbed trailer and two Toro TimeCutter riding mowers valued at $10,646.

On September 23, 2024, at approximately 3:23 p.m., La Plata Police officers responded to the 300 block of Rosewick Road following a report of a theft. The store’s Loss Prevention Manager informed officers that an individual driving an SUV backed the vehicle to a flatbed trailer during overnight hours, hooked it to the SUV, and loaded two Toro Zero Turn Radius mowers onto it before leaving the area.

Surveillance footage showed a black Mercedes SUV with North Carolina plates during the theft. The suspect, described as a Black male approximately 6 feet tall and wearing bright-colored slides, was observed loading the equipment. Investigators used the footage and additional leads to identify the suspect as Christopher Ralph Sims.

The vehicle was traced to its owner, who rents it out through Turo. Rental records revealed the booking was made under the alias “Daniel Louis Kilman” using a Texas driver’s license. The vehicle owner provided doorbell camera footage showing the individual who picked up and returned the vehicle, matching the suspect in Lowe’s surveillance video. After a thorough review of multiple sources, including Turo records and public databases, law enforcement identified Sims as the person involved.

Sims has been charged with felony theft, as the value of the stolen trailer and mowers is approximately $10,600. Sims is scheduled to appear for a preliminary inquiry on November 25, 2024, at the Charles County District Court.