Police in Charles County Search for Wanted Suspect Thomas Caparella-Monat

UPDATE: The La Plata Police Department is actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating Thomas Caparella-Monat, a 32-year-old from Port Republic, MD. Caparella-Monat is wanted in connection with a violent domestic-related assault and several other criminal charges.

According to police, the suspect allegedly assaulted a woman, choking her and breaking her nose during the incident. He also stole a roadside memorial cross before fleeing the scene. The assault and theft have led to an array of charges, including robbery, first- and second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, and theft.

Caparella-Monat is described as 5’8”, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He is known to frequent bars in La Plata and across Charles County. Notably, Caparella-Monat has distinctive tattoos, including a large skull on the front of his neck, lettering above his eyebrows, and the word “Hope” on the left side of his face. He also has a cherub tattoo above his left ear and was last seen with a patchy beard on his chin.

The Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Caparella-Monat’s arrest.

Those wishing to provide tips can do so anonymously by:

Calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Submitting tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.

Using the P3Intel mobile app.

Citizens are urged not to approach the suspect but to report any sightings or relevant information to the authorities immediately.

12/3/2024: Thomas Aaron Caparella-Monat, 32, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was charged with multiple offenses following a domestic incident in the parking lot of the Outback Steakhouse in La Plata.

On October 20, 2024, at approximately 8:53 PM, officers from the La Plata Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault at the Outback Steakhouse located on Crain Highway. Upon arrival, officers observed an adult female victim standing outside her vehicle, covered in blood concentrated around her face and upper body. She was found to have a large laceration on her nose, consistent with a broken nose.

A witness directed officers to the direction of a nearby shopping center where the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot.

The victim told officers that the altercation began earlier in the evening due to jealousy over her communication with another man. She stated that the suspect became intoxicated while they were at Hunt’s Tavern. During their drive, the suspect reportedly demanded she stop at a location along Route 6, where he took a roadside memorial cross from a tree.

The cross, described as brown and engraved with the name “Travis Kerig” along with the dates “11/15/1970” and “05/13/2021,” was shown to officers by the victim. The memorial was estimated to be worth $200 and was later identified as coming from a fatal accident in La Plata.

When they arrived at the Outback Steakhouse, the suspect allegedly became violent during an argument. The victim stated he took her iPhone 15, valued at $830, from her vehicle and, when confronted, choked her and shoved her into the car. The suspect then smashed her phone against the windshield, causing an estimated $500 in damage, before punching her in the face and threatening her life.

The victim told officers, “If I go to the cops, he’s going to kill me.”

A witness corroborated the victim’s account, stating she saw the suspect choking and shoving the victim into the car.

Emergency medical personnel treated the victim on the scene and transported her to a hospital for further treatment.

The victim informed officers that the suspect is currently on probation for a prior assault conviction in Calvert County.

Despite an immediate search of the area, officers were unable to locate Caparella-Monat. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas Aaron Caparella-Monat. Caparella-Monat is described as being 5-08 and 150 pounds. Caparella-Monat is known to frequent Calvert and Charles Counties, as well as Colonial Beach, Virginia.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPPD at 301-934-1500 or 911 if you know his immediate location.

