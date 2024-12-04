Police in Charles County Seek Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Virginia Man

Thomas Aaron Caparella-Monat, 32, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was charged with multiple offenses following a domestic incident in the parking lot of the Outback Steakhouse in La Plata.

On October 20, 2024, at approximately 8:53 PM, officers from the La Plata Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault at the Outback Steakhouse located on Crain Highway. Upon arrival, officers observed an adult female victim standing outside her vehicle, covered in blood concentrated around her face and upper body. She was found to have a large laceration on her nose, consistent with a broken nose.

A witness directed officers to the direction of a nearby shopping center where the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot.

The victim told officers that the altercation began earlier in the evening due to jealousy over her communication with another man. She stated that the suspect became intoxicated while they were at Hunt’s Tavern. During their drive, the suspect reportedly demanded she stop at a location along Route 6, where he took a roadside memorial cross from a tree.

The cross, described as brown and engraved with the name “Travis Kerig” along with the dates “11/15/1970” and “05/13/2021,” was shown to officers by the victim. The memorial was estimated to be worth $200 and was later identified as coming from a fatal accident in La Plata.

When they arrived at the Outback Steakhouse, the suspect allegedly became violent during an argument. The victim stated he took her iPhone 15, valued at $830, from her vehicle and, when confronted, choked her and shoved her into the car. The suspect then smashed her phone against the windshield, causing an estimated $500 in damage, before punching her in the face and threatening her life.

The victim told officers, “If I go to the cops, he’s going to kill me.”

A witness corroborated the victim’s account, stating she saw the suspect choking and shoving the victim into the car.

Emergency medical personnel treated the victim on the scene and transported her to a hospital for further treatment.

The victim informed officers that the suspect is currently on probation for a prior assault conviction in Calvert County.

Despite an immediate search of the area, officers were unable to locate Caparella-Monat. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Thomas Aaron Caparella-Monat. Caparella-Monat is described as being 5-08 and 150 pounds. Caparella-Monat is known to frequent Calvert and Charles Counties, as well as Colonial Beach, Virginia.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPPD at 301-934-1500 or 911 if you know his immediate location.