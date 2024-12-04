Mother and Two Children Flown Out After Single Vehicle Rollover in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:10 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 40517 New Market Turner Road and Morgan Brothers Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

The 911 caller reported she was involved in a single vehicle rollover with her, and her two children being trapped inside.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle off the roadway and in a ditch overturned with the caller and her two children out of the vehicle .

Emergency Medical Technicians evaluated all three occupants on the scene and requested a helicopter to transport both children. The mother was treated on the scene for her injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported both pediatric patients and accompanying mother to an area Children’s Center for further evaluation.

Police are investigating the single vehicle collision.