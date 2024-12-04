Two Temple Hills Women Arrested for Shoplifting Over $1,100 in Merchandise at Target in Waldorf

Two women were arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Target store located at 3300 Western Parkway, in Waldorf, on December 2, 2024.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene at approximately 7:55 PM after store loss prevention staff reported observing a theft in progress.

The suspects, identified as Jaira Christina DeLoach, 27, and Lashae Dezirae Gross, 30, both of Temple Hills, were reportedly seen by the loss prevention team concealing merchandise in jackets and shopping carts while at the self-checkout area. It was alleged that the two did not scan all the items in their possession before heading toward the store’s exit.

Upon exiting past the point of sale, the suspects were detained by law enforcement. An inventory of the merchandise revealed that the women were allegedly in possession of $1,149.06 worth of stolen items.

Both women were taken into custody at the scene. Officer P. Ruble placed Gross in a patrol vehicle for transport to the Charles County Detention Center. Officer Palacios transported DeLoach to the same facility. Both were charged with theft of goods valued between $100 and $1,500, a misdemeanor under Maryland law.