Waldorf Man Faces Multiple Charges Following Assault and Narcotics Arrest in Charles County

On December 1, 2024, authorities in Charles County apprehended Corness Margo Gray, 58, of Waldorf, following an assault and drug-related offenses. The incident occurred on Pinewood Drive, where police responded to reports of an altercation.

According to court documents, deputies encountered Gray standing in the roadway, matching the description of the suspect. During questioning, Gray reportedly fled, prompting a brief chase. Officer Marvin stated Gray physically assaulted him during the pursuit, striking him with closed fists and delivering blows to his legs and torso. The altercation ended when a taser was deployed, and Gray was taken into custody.

While being treated for minor injuries by emergency medical personnel, Gray allegedly attempted to dispose of evidence by spitting a plastic bag containing 18 smaller baggies with a white rock-like substance into a trash can. A field test confirmed the substance was cocaine.

Court records indicate Gray was also involved in an earlier altercation with a resident of a camper on Pinewood Drive. He reported that Gray pushed him during an argument, causing him to stumble into a log. Though he did not sustain physical injuries, the incident contributed to the assault charges.

Gray faces multiple charges, including:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Maximum penalty: 20 years imprisonment and/or a $15,000 fine)

Three counts of Second-Degree Assault (Maximum penalty per count: 10 years imprisonment and/or a $2,500 fine)

Gray was processed at the Charles County Detention Center following his arrest.

