Brandywine Man Faces Multiple Charges Following Assault and Handgun Incident in Charles County

Court documents from two separate cases detail criminal charges against Foday Badara Ladie Jr., 27, of Brandywine, stemming from incidents reported on November 23 and 24, 2024. The charges include alleged handgun possession, failure to obey a lawful order, and second-degree assault.

Officers were called to the Indian Head Inn on Strauss Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m. on November 23, 2024, in response to a disorderly conduct complaint. The complainant, a male, stated that occupants in Room 34 had been disruptive, damaged a window, and refused to pay for the room.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Ladie through the damaged window. Officers observed a visible bulge in his jacket pocket. Despite being ordered to keep his hands raised, Ladie allegedly lowered his hands multiple times. Officers noticed an unfired bullet on the floor near him and, upon frisking him, recovered a loaded Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm handgun.

Ladie was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Handgun on Person

Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order

A separate report describes an earlier incident on November 23, 2024, at approximately 3:48 a.m., where Ladie was charged with second-degree assault. The arresting officer responded to a report of a disturbance at the parking lot of a shoe store on Crain Highway in Waldorf.

The documents allege that Ladie was involved in a domestic altercation with an adult female victim, described as his romantic partner of one year. The officer reported seeing Ladie pulling the victim by her hair as she screamed and attempted to escape. The victim had visible injuries, including a bleeding nose and swollen eyes, and was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Ladie was charged with Second-Degree Assault

Ladie was transported to the Charles County Detention Center following his arrests. He refused to provide statements to law enforcement.