Waldorf Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail Seven Months Ago Arrested Again in Stolen Vehicle

A 21-year-old Waldorf man was arrested on November 29, 2024, following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle, according to court documents filed in Charles County.

Chidozie Charles Obinna Udoji, 21, of Waldorf, was charged with theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000. The charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 under Maryland law.

At approximately 5:18 a.m. on November 29, Officer P.H. Torreyson initiated a traffic stop on a black Infiniti traveling northbound on St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf. According to the officer’s report, the vehicle’s registration plates were not illuminated, prompting the stop.

During the stop, the driver was identified as Udoji, based on his Maryland-issued driver’s license. Charles County Communications informed Officer Torreyson that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Prince George’s County, Maryland. Upon confirmation, Udoji was placed under arrest and transported to the Charles County Detention Center for processing.

Court documents indicate that Udoji has been formally charged and awaits further judicial proceedings. He has been advised of his right to legal counsel, and the case will proceed in the Charles County District Court.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.



The charges stemmed from a dramatic incident on March 12, 2024, that began as a traffic stop and escalated into a high-speed chase, resulting in property damage and additional criminal charges.

According to court documents, Officer Fenlon of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed Udoji driving a 2018 Dodge Charger at 83 mph in a 40-mph zone on Middletown Road near Biltmore Street. Officer Fenlon stepped into the roadway and directed Udoji to stop. After pulling over, Udoji briefly appeared to comply but then accelerated toward the officer. The front bumper of the vehicle struck Officer Fenlon’s right knee, and the force of the impact destroyed a handheld radar gun valued at $2,800.

Despite the collision, Officer Fenlon avoided further harm and managed to pursue Udoji as he fled the scene at speeds exceeding 106 mph. Udoji ran multiple red lights, passed vehicles on double yellow lines, and recklessly navigated through the Middletown Road traffic circle before crashing into a tree near the Hiker Biker Trail. Witnesses reported seeing Udoji exit the wrecked vehicle and flee into the woods. Surveillance footage from a nearby house showed him entering another car, a black Lexus, as a passenger.

Hours later, Udoji called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, claiming his Dodge Charger had been stolen. Officer Fenlon, who had already identified Udoji as the driver through local records and witness descriptions, confronted him at his residence. Udoji was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was advised of his Miranda rights.

During questioning, Udoji admitted to fleeing the scene but denied intentionally hitting Officer Fenlon, stating, “I didn’t hit you, man, you can’t put that on me.” He explained his actions by saying, “I just panicked, man. I was just smoking a joint, and I felt like y’all pulling people over like that was a trap.” Udoji also revealed that he fled to avoid “getting any more points” on his license. Reflecting on the situation, he called his actions “stupid,” noting, “I didn’t even have anything on me.”

The charges against Udoji included first-degree assault, second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property exceeding $1,000, failure to obey a lawful order, reckless driving, negligent driving, and various traffic violations. The first-degree assault charge and several other counts were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Udoji pled guilty to second-degree assault and making a false statement to law enforcement. Judge William R. Greer, Jr., sentenced him to 10 years in prison for the assault charge, with all but four months suspended. For the false statement charge, Udoji received a 66-day sentence to run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay $1,200 in restitution to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and was placed under five years of supervised probation.