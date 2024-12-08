DNA Evidence Links Suspect to Seabreeze Restaurant Break-In 2 Years Ago in Mechanicsville

Michael Anthony Deep, 31, of Lexington Park, has been charged in connection with a burglary at the Seabreeze Restaurant on South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville.

The incident, which occurred over 2 years ago, on October 13, 2022, involved theft, property damage, and unauthorized entry, according to court documents filed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges against Deep include the following:

Burglary in the Second Degree: breaking and entering with the intent to commit theft.

Burglary in the Fourth Degree: unauthorized entry into a structure.

Theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Malicious Destruction of Property: value of $1,000 or more.

According to Deputy Patrick Hudson, who investigated the case, the restaurant owner, reported extensive damage to the restaurant’s tiki bar area. Upon arrival, authorities found shattered glass doors, a broken window, and evidence of a forced entry. The estimated cost to repair the damage exceeded $4,000.

Surveillance footage provided by the owner revealed a white male suspect approaching the tiki bar late in the evening. The video showed the individual entering the bar area, removing signed $1 bills that had been stapled to the walls and ceiling by customers, and stealing five bottles of alcohol. The stolen items were valued at approximately $250.

A rock, which appeared to have been used to shatter the glass window, was recovered at the scene. DNA testing linked Michael Anthony Deep to the crime. The initial match was made through the Maryland DNA database, and a follow-up analysis conducted in November 2024 confirmed the results.

Deep has been summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry at the District Court of Maryland in Leonardtown on January 17, 2025.

