Police Investigating One Killed in La Plata After Two Vehicle T-Bone Collision

On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at approximately 4:10 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Rosewick Road and Rosewick Corner Place in La Plata, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 3 minutes to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision and confirmed one trapped.

Firefighters performed rapid extrication and freed the trapped patient in under 6 minutes, where emergency medical personnel then pronounced deceased on the scene.

Two other patients were evaluated on the scene. A 42-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation. The second patient signed care refusal forms on scene.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

According to Maryland Zero Deaths (updated as of 12/01/2024) Charles County is at 28 fatal crashes with 33 fatalities.