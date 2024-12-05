Town of La Plata Siren Testing on Saturday, December 7th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of La Plata does siren testing in the spring and winter. The next testing will take place on Saturday, December 7 at 10:00 am.

The testing takes about 30 minutes. The tests consist of both siren alerts and audible notifications. The tests are conducted in conjunction with the Charles County 911 Communications Center, which controls and operates the system for the Town.

The sirens are installed at the following locations:

On Charles Street in front of the Charles County Courthouse

On Curley Hall Road at the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (near Quailwood Subdivision)

In Clarks Run Subdivision

In King’s Grant Subdivision

On Shining Willow Way next to the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department