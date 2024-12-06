Second District VFD&RS 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Holiday Event

Get ready to kick off the holiday season in style with our 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting! Join us for a magical evening packed with fun activities, festive cheer, and holiday spirit for the whole family.

Event Highlights

Apparatus Parade: Watch the festive parade as it escorts Santa and Mrs. Claus to the station for the tree lighting at 6:30 PM .

Watch the festive parade as it escorts Santa and Mrs. Claus to the station for the tree lighting at . Tree Lighting Ceremony: Join us as we illuminate the holiday season with our beautiful Christmas tree.

Join us as we illuminate the holiday season with our beautiful Christmas tree. Live Carolers: Enjoy the holiday classics performed by the talented carolers from Little Flower Catholic School starting at 6:45 PM .

Enjoy the holiday classics performed by the talented carolers from Little Flower Catholic School starting at . Family Fun: Visit with Santa Firetruck rides Craft stations and face painting Free giveaways Delicious food, hot chocolate, and baked goods Holiday hits played by our DJ



Parking Information:

Main parking: Old station parking lot

Additional parking: Field adjacent to the old station

Overflow parking: St. George’s Catholic Church

Tip: It’s going to be a chilly evening, so bundle up in your warmest winter gear to stay cozy. We’re thrilled to share this special night with you and your loved ones.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer tomorrow night. Let’s make memories and celebrate the season together! We can’t wait to see you there!

