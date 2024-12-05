Two Arrested in St. Mary’s County for Felony Drug and Firearm Offenses

Authorities in St. Mary’s County have arrested a man and a woman on multiple felony charges related to drug trafficking and firearms. The suspects, identified as Antwian M. Johnson, 38, of Prince Frederick and Shannon M. Johnson, 37, of Great Mills, were taken into custody on December 5, 2024, following investigations by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The two suspects face a total of 21 charges collectively, with offenses ranging from drug possession to firearm-related felonies.

Antwian M. Johnson

Address: Old Adelina Road, Prince Frederick

Key Charges:

– CDS Possession – Large Amount (Felony)

– CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony)

– Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime (Felony)

– CDS Proceeds from Offense (Felony)

Shannon M. Johnson

Address: Daugherty Court, Great Mills

Key Charges:

– CDS Proceeds from Offense (Felony)

– CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Misdemeanor)

– CDS Possession – Large Amount (Felony)

– CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor)

Booking Photos will be provided when they become available.

The arrests were the result of an investigation targeting suspected drug trafficking operations in St. Mary’s County. Both individuals were apprehended on the same day, with probable cause suggesting their involvement in the possession and distribution of controlled dangerous substances, along with the use of proceeds from drug sales.

Officers reportedly uncovered a large quantity of drugs, money, evidence of distribution equipment, and firearms.

Two vehicles were impounded from the scene by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Updates will be provided as they become available.