UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Commended as Record-Setting Drug Case Advances to Circuit Court

UPDATE 12/19/2024: The case involving Antwian Marquis Johnson, 38, of Prince Frederick, and Shannon Marie Johnson, 37, of Great Mills, has officially moved forward in the legal system, now advancing to the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

This development follows their arrests on December 5, 2024, and the subsequent indictment on numerous felony charges tied to large-scale drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Court documents detail that both suspects face a variety of charges stemming from an extensive undercover investigation led by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The operation culminated in the seizure of over 21.5 kilograms (approximately 47 pounds) of cocaine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine, valued at $2.1 million, along with two firearms, $75,000 in cash, and four vehicles.

Charges Against the Johnsons

Antwian Marquis Johnson has been indicted on 14 counts, including:

Two counts of CDS Possession – Large Amount, related to cocaine and fentanyl​.

Two counts of CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, for large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl​.

Two counts of Possession of Firearms in Relation to Drug Trafficking, involving a Hi-Point 9mm rifle and a Radical AR-15​.

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, related to prior convictions​.

Multiple counts involving CDS Proceeds, CDS Common Nuisance, and Production Equipment, indicating extensive trafficking activity​.

Shannon Marie Johnson is charged with 9 counts, including:

Two counts of CDS Possession – Large Amount, related to cocaine and fentanyl​.

Two counts of CDS Proceeds from Offense, connected to drug trafficking revenue​.

Charges for Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics, as well as maintaining a vehicle for drug distribution purposes​.

The investigation, which began in May 2024, resulted in search warrants executed at two properties: a residence on Daugherty Court in Great Mills and another on Old Hollywood Road in Hollywood. The evidence seized included narcotics packaged for street-level and bulk distribution, alongside firearms and paraphernalia indicative of high-level trafficking.

Both defendants remain in custody at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, with the Circuit Court proceedings representing the next phase in this high-profile case.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the impact of this operation, stating, “Thursday’s operation was the largest narcotics seizure in St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office history, as well as one of the most significant seizures in the Southern Maryland region. This is a testament to the dedication of our deputies who work tirelessly to protect our community.”

UPDATE 12/9/2024: Newly released information from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office provides additional details about the investigation and arrests of Antwian Marquis Johnson, 38, and Shannon Marie Johnson, 37.

Our initial article was based on information contained in court documents, which outlined the charges and some details of the investigation. However, this update reflects findings provided directly by the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation, which began in May 2024 and involved months of surveillance and multiple observed drug transactions, culminated in the execution of two search warrants on December 5, 2024.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives seized approximately 21.5 kilograms (47 pounds) of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,160,600. At the Daugherty Court residence in Great Mills, authorities recovered over $75,000 in U.S. currency and two firearms. At the Old Hollywood Road property in Hollywood, investigators uncovered more than 200 individually packaged bags of CDS, additional bulk quantities of drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Four vehicles were also seized. These details highlight the scope of the operation, offering a more comprehensive look at the evidence collected.

The operation marked the largest narcotics seizure in St. Mary’s County history and one of the most significant in Southern Maryland. Those involved demonstrated exceptional dedication in their efforts to protect the community from the harm caused by dangerous drugs.

12/5/2024: An investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit culminated in the arrests of Antwian M. Johnson, 38, of Prince Frederick, and Shannon M. Johnson, 37, of Great Mills, on December 5, 2024. The husband and wife are facing numerous charges stemming from alleged drug trafficking activities, firearm violations, and the manufacturing of controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

The investigation began in May 2024, focusing on Antwian Johnson’s suspected involvement in distributing CDS. Detectives observed Johnson engaging in multiple suspected drug transactions over several months, often while operating a Toyota Camry registered to his wife, Shannon Johnson.

During their surveillance, detectives identified two key locations tied to the couple’s activities: their primary residence on Daugherty Court in Great Mills and a second property on Old Hollywood Road in Hollywood. Both locations were suspected hubs of drug manufacturing and distribution.

On December 5, 2024, search and seizure warrants were executed at both properties. At the Daugherty Court residence, detectives discovered over $75,000 in U.S. currency in a bedroom shared by Antwian and Shannon Johnson. A portion of the cash was openly displayed on a dresser. In the same room, a gun case containing a Hi-Point 9mm rifle and a Radical AR-15 was found in the closet.

At the Hollywood residence, authorities seized a significant quantity of drugs and manufacturing equipment. This included more than 13 kilograms (28.66 pounds) of cocaine packaged in “bricks,” multiple small bags of suspected fentanyl totaling over 1.8 kilograms (4 pounds), and various packages containing more than 500 grams (1.1 pounds) of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine. The search also uncovered drug paraphernalia such as digital scales, plastic bags, blenders, and brick presses, all bearing drug residue. Detectives noted that the items were consistent with the large-scale production of crack cocaine.

Antwian Johnson has been charged with 12 offenses, including:

– Two counts of CDS Possession – Large Amount (Felony)

– Two counts of CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony)

– Two counts of Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime (Felony)

– CDS: Production Equipment (Felony)

– CDS-Possession of Firearms (Felony)

– Two counts of CDS: Possess-Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor)

– Two counts of CDS Proceeds From Offense (Felony)

Shannon Johnson faces nine charges, including:

– Two counts of CDS Proceeds From Offense (Felony)

– CDS: Common Nuisance: Distributing Narcotics (Felony)

– Two counts of CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Misdemeanor)

– Two counts of CDS: Possess-Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor)

– Two counts of CDS Possession – Large Amount (Felony)

Both are being held without bond, with their bail reviews set for December 6, 2024.

Detectives highlighted the significance of the evidence uncovered. More than 13 kilograms of cocaine, substantial quantities of suspected fentanyl, firearms, and $75,000 in cash were recovered across the two properties. The evidence indicated the couple’s alleged involvement in the large-scale manufacturing and distribution of CDS. Detectives also linked Shannon Johnson to the operation, citing her ownership of the Toyota Camry used in drug transactions and her apparent access to the proceeds of the operation, including designer items found in their shared bedroom.



