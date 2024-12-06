UPDATE: 19-Year-Old Charged for Triple Shooting That Left 14-Year-Old Girl Dead

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the city of District Heights in late May. The suspect is 19-year-old Chance Waters of Hyattsville. He’s charged with the murder of 14-year-old Khamya Ferrell of Suitland.

On May 31, 2024, at approximately 1:50 pm, officers with the District Heights Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 6600 block of Atwood Street.

Ferrell and one adult female victim were located inside of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third victim, an adult male, was located outside. All three were transported to a hospital. Ferrell was pronounced clinically deceased on June 5, 2024. The two adult victims survived their injuries.

Through various investigative techniques, Waters was identified as one of four suspects wanted for the shooting. Investigators are actively working to identify and arrest those three remaining suspects.

Waters is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is currently in custody at the Department of Corrections.

The preliminary investigation revealed Ferrell was struck by a stray bullet and was not the intended target. Waters and the remaining suspects had been targeting a group of individuals with whom they had an on-going feud.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all fatal shootings that occur in the city of District Heights.

Anyone with information on this case or the identities of the remaining suspects and who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is can also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0031478.

