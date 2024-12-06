Joseph “Joey” Welch, passed away at the age of 58 on the afternoon of November 26, 2024. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph “Big Joe” Welch. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Welch and Ashley Ramsey, his mother Deanna Welch, siblings Andy Welch, Lisa Welch, and Christina Fincham, his grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Joseph was born on April 26, 1966 in La Plata MD. He attended and graduated from La Plata High School. Joe chose a career as an HVAC professional & was a member of the Moose Lodge where he enjoyed playing corn hole, throwing horseshoes and shooting pool. In his free time you could find him enjoying crabs with a cold beer or spending time with his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Storke Funeral Home in King George, Va from 2-4 pm on Dec 15th 2024 & will be immediately followed by a reception with food, drinks & fellowship at the Colonial Beach Moose Lodge from 4-7.

In Lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Elite Registry of Working Dogs(ERWD), a non-profit organization that trains & provides service dogs to those with mental and physical disabilities, especially U.S. military veterans. https://www.erwd.org/contact.html

Visitation & Funeral Service Information

A Celebration of Life will be held at Storke Funeral Home in King George, Va from 2-4 pm on Dec 15th 2024 & will be immediately followed by a reception with food, drinks & fellowship at the Colonial Beach Moose Lodge from 4-7.

In Lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Elite Registry of Working Dogs(ERWD), a non-profit organization that trains & provides service dogs to those with mental and physical disabilities, especially U.S. military veterans. https://www.erwd.org/contact.html