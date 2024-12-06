Police in Charles County Seize Over $30,000 Worth of Drugs from Home in Waldorf

On December 3, 2024, detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section served a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Vane Court in Waldorf as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The suspect, Adrian Carlos Farris, 35 of Waldorf, was arrested at the scene.

During a search of the home, over $30,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs was seized, along with a .357 magnum handgun.

Farris, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, was charged with five counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, felon in possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

On December 4, a judge ordered Farris to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.