UPDATE: Police in Charles County Seize Over $30,000 Worth of Drugs from Home in Waldorf

An investigation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Section led to the arrest of Adrian Carlos Farris, 35, of Waldorf, on December 3, 2024.

A search warrant executed at his residence on Vane Court uncovered drugs valued at over $30,000, a firearm, and various drug-related paraphernalia. The operation was part of an ongoing effort to combat drug trafficking in the area.

Detectives began surveillance of Farris at his residence early on the day of the operation. He was observed leaving the home in a white Ram pickup truck. Law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop shortly after he departed and detained him. Both Farris and his vehicle were then brought back to his residence, where the search warrant was executed.

Items recovered during the search included:

– 114.3 grams of cocaine

– 29 pills of suspected MDMA

– 17 grams of a fentanyl and heroin compound

– Ten 20-milligram pills of amphetamine-dextroamphetamine (Adderall)

– Five 12-milligram and twenty-two 8-milligram strips of Suboxone

– A .357 Ruger revolver

– Live ammunition

– A digital scale with drug residue

– A Pyrex container and baking soda, typically used to manufacture crack cocaine

– $353 in cash

During the search of Farris’s person, detectives discovered 17.6 grams of crack cocaine concealed in his underwear. Farris admitted that the drugs were there, stating to law enforcement officers, “There are drugs in that location.” Additional Suboxone strips were found in his pocket.

When questioned, Farris admitted to possessing the .357 Ruger revolver found in his bedroom, despite knowing he was legally prohibited from owning firearms due to his prior felony convictions. He stated, “I know I’m prohibited from possessing a firearm.” Detectives also recovered live ammunition in the same room as the firearm.

The drugs and related items were subjected to field testing, which confirmed the substances were narcotics. According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the street value of the seized drugs is estimated at $30,660.

Farris faces a total of 12 charges, which include:

1. Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime (Felony)

2. Possession of Firearms During a CDS Offense (Felony)

3. Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm (Misdemeanor)

4. Illegal Possession of Ammunition (Misdemeanor)

5. Firearm Possession by a Felon (Felony)

6. Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony)

7. Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Amphetamine) (Felony)

8. Possession of Drug Production Equipment (Felony)

9. Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony)

10. Possession with Intent to Distribute PCP or Hallucinogens (Felony)

11. Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl/Heroin (Felony)

12. Distribution or Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl/Heroin (Felony)

At the time of his arrest, Farris also made statements regarding some of the drugs found. When asked about the multicolored pills discovered in the residence, he responded, “Are you talking about the pills? That’s MDMA.” Field testing of the pills confirmed them as methamphetamines.

Detectives also noted that Farris admitted he was not currently employed and stated he still owed money on his 2020 Ram pickup truck. Investigators suspect that the cash found during the operation was connected to his drug distribution activities.

On December 4, 2024, during a bail review hearing, Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins ordered that Farris be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 3, 2025, at the Charles District Court.



