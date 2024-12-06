Routine Bridge Inspection for Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge Set for Monday Night, December 9th, 2024

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will continue its routine bridge inspection of the MD 4 bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) on Monday night, December 9, 2024.

Starting at 9 p.m., crews will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using a flagging operation.

Overnight travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge; all work is weather permitting.

Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones.