Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck and Killed in La Plata

On Friday, December 6, 2024, at approximately 8:20 p.m., police, firefighter and emergency medical services responded to the area of 6505 Crain Highway in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one patient laying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene with the operator being evaluated by EMS. It is unknown if they were transported.

All Northbound lanes will be closed in the area of the Benny’s Sub Shop (6505 Crain Highway) for an extended period of time for the crash investigation. Police advising Route 301 Northbound is closed between Talbot Street and Hawthorne Road.

Investigation is ongoing, updates will be provided when they become available.