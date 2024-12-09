UPDATE: Police Investigating 66-Year-Old Glen Burnie Man Struck and Killed in La Plata

UPDATE 12/7/2024: La Plata Police Department investigators have identified the individual killed as Robert Martin Pope, 66-years old, of Glen Burnie, Maryland.

On December 6, 2024, at approximately 8:18 p.m., officers were in route to a carry out/restaurant, located in the 6500 block of Crain Highway, to check the welfare of an individual.

While in route to the call, an officer observed a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle on the shoulder/northbound left lane of Crain Highway. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries from the collision.

Preliminary investigation reveals witnesses observed the pedestrian in a crawling position on the shoulder/left lane of Crain Highway. The witnesses observed a 2021 Chrysler 300 traveling northbound in the left lane strike the pedestrian.

The operator of the Chrysler 300 remained on the scene.

The name of the pedestrian will not be released until a next of kin is notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact Captain Matthew Norris, or Captain Michael Payne at 301-934-1500.

12/6/2024: On Friday, December 6, 2024, at approximately 8:20 p.m., police, firefighter and emergency medical services responded to the area of 6505 Crain Highway in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one patient laying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene with the operator being evaluated by EMS. It is unknown if they were transported.

All Northbound lanes will be closed in the area of the Benny’s Sub Shop (6505 Crain Highway) for an extended period of time for the crash investigation. Police advising Route 301 Northbound is closed between Talbot Street and Hawthorne Road.

Investigation is ongoing, updates will be provided when they become available.