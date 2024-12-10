Upcoming Alcohol Beverage Board Meeting in St. Mary’s County to Address Violations Involving Big Dog’s Paradise & Bar

The Alcohol Beverage Board of St. Mary’s County will hold its next meeting on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 1:00 PM in the County Commissioners Conference Room, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown.

The meeting is open to the public, and citizens are welcome to attend in person or watch the live broadcast on Channel 95 and YouTube.

Agenda Highlights:

Violations Involving Big Dog’s Paradise & Bar

The board will review several violations involving Big Dog’s Paradise & Bar, including: An incident where employee Monica Leann Adkins allegedly sold or provided alcoholic beverages to an individual under the age of 21, in violation of §6-304 of the Alcoholic Beverages Article and the rules of the Alcohol Beverage Board of St. Mary’s County. Multiple violations by licensee Brian Adkins for selling alcoholic beverages through a drive-through window, which is prohibited under Section 28-1603 of the Alcoholic Beverages and Cannabis Article of Maryland. These incidents occurred on March 24, 2023, at three separate times (12:53 AM, 1:14 AM, and 1:23 AM) and again on June 19, 2024. A violation for selling alcoholic beverages to an individual under 21 on March 24, 2023, in breach of state law and local board regulations.

The board will consider applications for new licenses and license transfers, including: T&J’s Cove, requesting a Class B (Restaurant) license, outdoor seating, and additional storage. Asahi Japanese Steak and Seafood, applying to transfer its license under new ownership. The Newtowne Players, seeking a Class NPT-BW license for their operations.

The board will consider applications for new licenses and license transfers, including: Other Agenda Items Officer/member changes at American Legion Post 221. Special privilege requests for New Year’s Eve permits. Reports from the Board Administrator, Alcohol Enforcement Coordinator, and Board Inspector.



This meeting is an opportunity for community members to stay informed about alcohol regulations and their impact on local businesses. For more details, contact Board Administrator Tamara E. Hildebrand.

