Hughesville Man Faces Assault and Firearm Charges Following Arrest in St. Mary’s County

December 8, 2024
Joseph Robert Willett III, 31, of Hughesville, was arrested on December 8, 2024, following an incident that led to multiple charges, including first-degree assault and firearm-related violations.

Court documents indicate the arrest was made by Deputy A. Ocasio-Rivera of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Willett faces the following charges:
1. First-Degree Assault (Felony)
2. Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor)
3. Illegal Possession of a Firearm (Misdemeanor)
4. Illegal Possession of Ammunition (Misdemeanor)
5. Possession of a Firearm Without a Serial Number (Misdemeanor)

The incident occurred on December 8, 2024, and Willett was taken into custody on the same day and is being held without bond pending further court proceedings.

A bail review hearing is scheduled for December 9, 2024, at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown.

The case remains open, and further updates will follow.

