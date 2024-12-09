UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Deputies Arrest Hughesville Man on Assault and Gun Charges

Joseph Robert Willet III, 31, of Hughesville, was arrested on December 8, 2024, following an alleged domestic assault at a residence in California, Maryland.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which resulted in multiple charges against Willett, including assault and firearm-related offenses.

According to court documents, Deputy Ocasio-Rivera responded to a report of a domestic assault at 1:26 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies encountered an adult female victim being treated by EMS personnel. She alleged that Willet had physically assaulted her during an argument.

Deputies observed visible injuries on the victim, including a large contusion on her forehead and blood drops near the kitchen area. She stated that Willet had slammed her head multiple times on a kitchen counter and the floor before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

The victim was later transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where she provided additional details. She described being physically attacked by Willet, including being grabbed by the hair, punched, and strangled to the point of difficulty breathing. She also alleged Willet prevented her from calling for help by taking her cellphone.

The victim reported that Willet struck her head on a kitchen counter, causing her head to hit and break a crockpot. She added that Willet smeared his own blood on her face after cutting himself on the broken crockpot, stating he wanted her to “choke in his blood.”

The victim attempted to escape by locking herself in a bedroom, but Willet reportedly waited outside the door. After an altercation in the hallway, the victim managed to flee the residence, and call 911.

After completing initial charging documents, the victim disclosed to deputies that Willet possessed a “ghost gun,” an unregistered firearm. She consented to a search of the residence, leading deputies to discover a Polymer 80 handgun with no serial number. A loaded 32-round magazine containing 24 hollow-point rounds was also recovered. Court records indicate that Willet is prohibited from owning firearms due to previous convictions.

Joseph Willet faces multiple charges, including:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Possession of a firearm without a serial number

Willet was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center following his arrest.

A bail review hearing is scheduled for December 9, 2024, at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown.

The case remains open, and further updates will follow.

