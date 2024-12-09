Calvert County Woman Arrested for Trespassing and Drug Possession at Local Liquor Store

Shuree Sinese Weems, 43, of Lusby, was arrested on November 14, 2024, at Mimi’s Station, a liquor store located at on Rousby Hall Road, in Lusby.

Weems faces multiple charges, including trespassing, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and court records.

Deputy First Class (DFC) DeSantis, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, reported observing Weems walking through the parking lot of Mimi’s Station at approximately 3:58 PM. Recognizing her from prior interactions, DFC DeSantis conducted a check through the Calvert County Communications Center.

The Control Center confirmed that Weems had previously been barred from the property by Sergeant Foote, acting as an agent for the property owner. Additionally, an active warrant for Weems was confirmed by the Warrant Unit.

DFC DeSantis entered the store, where Weems was purchasing items, and informed her of the warrant and trespassing violation. According to the probable cause statement, Weems became verbally confrontational, yelling and attempting to convince a male companion in the store to take possession of her bag.

Weems admitted, stating, “There’s a five-piece in my bag,” a slang term for a specific quantity of crack cocaine. The bag contained crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, identified as a tear-off baggie, based on DFC DeSantis’ training and experience.

Shuree Sinese Weems was formally charged with the following offenses:

1. Trespassing: Private Property (CR 6-403) – Alleged to have entered Mimi’s Station after being formally barred. Penalty: Up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

2. CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (CR 5-601(a)(1)) – Alleged to have possessed a controlled dangerous substance (crack cocaine). Penalty: Up to 1 year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

3. CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (CR 5-619(c)) – Alleged to have possessed a baggie used to store drugs. Penalty: Up to $500 in fines.

Following her arrest, Weems was initially held without bond. During a bail review hearing on November 15, 2024, Judge Michelle R. Saunders ordered Weems released on her own recognizance. A court date has been scheduled for December 16, 2024, at the Calvert District Court in Prince Frederick.