La Plata Man Arrested After Attempting to Set Residence on Fire, Fighting Police Officers

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, at approximately 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Court for the report of an individual attempting to set fire to a home.

While in route to the scene, a call taker heard an individual in the background making arson threats.

Upon arrival, a witness informed officers the suspect was inside the home attempting to use the oven, stove burners, and cooking oil to set the house on fire.

While attempting to detain the suspect a struggle ensued. The individual was eventually detained.

Responding officers learned there were five other occupants inside the home endangered by the individual’s actions.

The suspect, Michael Darnel Lassiter, 59-years old of La Plata, was charged with the following below. He is currently being held at Charles County Department of Corrections on a no bond status.

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

ARSON/THREAT

INTOXICATED ENDANGER

FAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST