Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision in Dunkirk

On Monday, December 9, 2024, at approximately 2:27 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Cedarwood Lane in Dunkirk for a serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle possibly on fire with one subject unconscious.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle into a tree on the Northbound side of Route 4 with the vehicle possibly on fire with the operator possibly not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV, was off the roadway and into a tree with no smoke or fire, and the operator trapped.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

Police are advising RT 4 NB at Cedarwood Lane in Dunkirk is shut down due to an accident. The crossover will also be shut down and no traffic will be able to turn onto Cedarwood Lane from either direction. All NB traffic is being routed onto Brickhouse Road Use alternate routes.