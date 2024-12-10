UPDATE: Police Investigating Washington D.C. Man Killed in Single Vehicle Collision in Calvert County

UPDATE 12/10/2024: On December 9, 2024, at approximately 2:23 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to a serious single-vehicle crash in the area of MD Rt. 4 and Cedarwood Lane in Dunkirk, MD.

A preliminary investigation revealed a GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on MD Rt. 4 in the area of Lyons Creek Road. Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicate the GMC drifted off the road, striking a speed limit sign in the grassy area to the right of SB Rt. 4.

The vehicle then returned to the roadway and continued swerving between lanes while traveling at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses.

Near Ashwood Drive, the GMC Yukon crossed the grassy center median and the northbound lanes of Rt. 4 before leaving the roadway again. The vehicle ultimately came to a rest after striking a tree in the grassy area off northbound Rt. 4, near Cedarwood Lane.

The driver, Andrew Francis Evans II, 43, of Washington, D.C., was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Vehicle speed and a possible medical event are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash.

Deputy Anna Morrison of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it is urged to contact Deputy Morrison at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected]. Please reference case number 24-95532.



On Monday, December 9, 2024, at approximately 2:27 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Cedarwood Lane in Dunkirk for a serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle possibly on fire with one subject unconscious.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle into a tree on the Northbound side of Route 4 with the vehicle possibly on fire with the operator possibly not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle, a Chevrolet SUV, was off the roadway and into a tree with no smoke or fire, and the operator trapped.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

Police are advising RT 4 NB at Cedarwood Lane in Dunkirk is shut down due to an accident. The crossover will also be shut down and no traffic will be able to turn onto Cedarwood Lane from either direction. All NB traffic is being routed onto Brickhouse Road Use alternate routes.