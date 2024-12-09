First Responders Respond to Two Buildings Struck in Under An Hour, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, December 9, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the PNC Bank located at 37650 Oak Station Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries involving a structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the support pillar of the front entrance to the bank with all occupants out of the vehicle.

The single occupant denied any injuries and all units returned to service with the scene being handed over to police and a County Building Inspector.

No injuries were reported and while crews were returning to service. A separate motor vehicle collision involving a structure was dispatched at 1:33 p.m., located at the Djs One Stop in Mechanicsville.

Crews arrived on the scene of this collision and found a box truck struck the top corner of the structure causing minimal damage, with no injuries, and placed all units in service.

Both incidents occurred within 33 minutes of each other.

