Police Investigating Reported Strong-Armed Robbery at Wawa in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., police responded to the Wawa located at 22520 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported strong-armed robbery

911 callers reported a white male wearing a black hoodie and red mask had stolen multiple packs of cigarette’s before shoving an employee and fleeing on foot.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate, deputies from Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack also responded to assist.

Calvert County DFC Hendrickson and his K-9 partner Atlas, responded to the scene to assist in a track for the suspect who fled on foot into the nearby wooded area.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

No known injuries were reported.

