Police Investigating 22-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Friday. The deceased passenger in one of the involved vehicles is 22-year-old David Romero of Upper Marlboro.

On December 6, 2024, at approximately 3:45 pm, officers responded to the area of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Sansbury Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro for a crash involving two vehicles.

Romero was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The two involved drivers suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two vehicles collided in the intersection of Ritchie Marlboro Road and Sansbury Road. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0072870.